Lizzo plays 200-year-old crystal flute at Washington concert

Lizzo made history by becoming the first person to ever play a centuries-old flute once owned by former US president James Madison.

The musician, 34, is also a classically-trained flautist, and frequently plays at performances.

Footage shows Lizzo playing a few notes on the crystal flute, which was lent to her by the Library of Congress after she was invited by them to look over their flute archive.

“B**** I just twerked and played James Madison’s flute from the 1800s,” Lizzo said.

