Constance Wu says she attempted suicide following backlash over tweets

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Actress Constance Wu opened up about attempting suicide following backlash she received over Tweets she wrote in 2019.

The Hustlers star received messages telling her she was a “blight” on the Asian American community after expressing frustration at the renewal of her show Fresh Off the Boat.

