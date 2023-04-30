King Charles III’s coronation: How the ancient ceremony has changed over centuries

While the UK is gearing up for King Charles III’s coronation, it hasn’t always been the lavish ceremony that we’re expecting on 6 May.

The coronation ceremony stemmed from medieval times, and the private anointing with holy oil has always been a more important part of it than the crowning.

The holy oil has been used since around the seventh century, and was a symbol that the monarch had been chosen by God.

Almost every monarch in the last 1,000 years has been crowned at Westminster Abbey, and Charles will continue the tradition.

