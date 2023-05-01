A history of royal coronations, from King George IV’s to Queen Elizabeth II’s

Ahead of King Charles’s coronation on 6 May 2023, The Independent looks at the history of the traditional royal ceremony and how it has evolved through the centuries.

The first ever coronation that took place at Westminster Abbey was William the Conquerors’ on 25 December 1066.

The central-London Abbey has held several coronations through the years, including Henry VIII’s and Queen Victoria’s, who contributed to making the ceremony what it is today.

As the 40th reigning monarch of the United Kingdom, King Charles III will follow many of the traditions created by his predecessors while also “reflecting the monarch’s role today and looking towards the future”.

