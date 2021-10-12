Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale are among a number of British soaps working together for a world-first crossover episode.

The three long-running shows will partner with Casualty, Doctors, Holby City and Hollyoaks to create a storyline that will be focused on climate change, which will begin on 1 November.

“You’re going to see all the programmes do a nod to the other and characters will start popping up from one soap in another soap on screen. That has never been done before,” Sharon Marshall told ITV’s This Morning.

