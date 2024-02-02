Coronation Street star reveals moment she was reunited with birth mother 'by chance'

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver has opened up on the “incredible” way she found her birth mother.

The 60-year-old, who plays Eileen Grimshaw in the ITV soap, says she did not go searching for her birth mother. Instead, she reveals how “the universe dropped her” in her lap.

Speaking on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time, the actress said: “I was doing a show at the Royal Exchange; Oedipus of all things, and an actor in there basically recognized me and said to David Threlfall, who was playing Oedipus, ‘she’s the double of my wife when my wife was like 23’, which is what I was at the time.

“To cut a very long story short, I was indeed his wife’s daughter, so that was quite an incredible story.”