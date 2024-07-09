Independent TV
Courteney Cox climbs out of freezer as she reveals intense fitness regime
Courteney Cox shared a clip of herself climbing out of the freezer as she revealed her intense fitness regime.
The Friends star, who recently turned 60, shared a snippet of her intense workout, which includes leg presses, pull-ups, and kettlebells, on Instagram on Sunday (7 July).
The Scream actor says: “So, I have just had a birthday, I don’t love the number, but you’ve got to do the best you can.”
Wearing a black bikini and a white face mask, she is then seen crawling out of a freezer
She looks at the camera and jokes: “What? It's cryotherapy.”
