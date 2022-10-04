Craig David speaks about being ‘bullied and ridiculed’ on national TV

Craig David has spoken out about being “being bullied and ridiculed” on Channel 4 show Bo’ Selecta.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, 4 October, the singer discussed his new book What’s Your Vibe, in which he opened up about the challenges he faced as a young artist.

Mr David was portrayed on the sketch show written and performed by comedian Leigh Francis, who issued an apology in 2020 for mocking black celebrities using rubber masks.

“I have experienced depression and experienced being bullied at school, being bullied and ridiculed on national TV,” Mr David said.

Sign up to our newsletters.