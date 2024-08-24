Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife Georgina Rodriguez argue as they play the hilarious ‘Mr and Mrs’ quiz on his new YouTube channel.

The footballer, who only launched his channel earlier this week, decided to embark on the game, which pits couples against one another to find out who knows one another best.

The couple were asked about when they first met, when they began to bicker about the date.

Ronaldo then claimed: “What a disaster!”

The new YouTube channel has broken the world record for most subscribers gained in one hour.

The new platform is designed to give fans a glimpse into the life Ronaldo leads with his family.