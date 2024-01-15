America Ferrera delivers powerful speech as she accepts Critics Choice award

America Ferrera delivered a powerful speech about the importance of representation as she received the SeeHer Award at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday 14 January.

The actor received the honour from Barbie co-star Margot Robbie for advocating for gender equality, portraying characters with authenticity, defying stereotypes and pushing boundaries.

“I grew up as a first-generation Honduran American girl in love with TV, film and theatre, who desperately wanted to be a part of a storytelling legacy that I could not see myself reflected in,” Ferrera said.

“Brown, indigenous, Asian, trans, disabled, any body type, any gender, we are all worthy of having our lives richly and authentically reflected.”