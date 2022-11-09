New series of The Crown 'celebrates' Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton says

Imelda Staunton, who portrays Queen Elizabeth II in the latest season of The Crown, insists the Netflix series “celebrates” the late monarch.

Despite recent accusations of inaccuracy and criticisms of plotlines, the actor says at the heart of the programme is to show why people admired the Queen for “keeping her promise” to the public.

She spoke of how Queen Elizabeth became a big part of her life during filming, and revealed she was “inconsolable” upon her passing.

Ms Staunton is taking over the role from Olivia Colman for the fifth season.

