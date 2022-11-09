Jump to content

Independent TV

Showing now | Culture

New series of The Crown 'celebrates' Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton says

01:29

Mary-Kate Findon | 1668017740

New series of The Crown 'celebrates' Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton says

Imelda Staunton, who portrays Queen Elizabeth II in the latest season of The Crown, insists the Netflix series “celebrates” the late monarch.

Despite recent accusations of inaccuracy and criticisms of plotlines, the actor says at the heart of the programme is to show why people admired the Queen for “keeping her promise” to the public.

She spoke of how Queen Elizabeth became a big part of her life during filming, and revealed she was “inconsolable” upon her passing.

Ms Staunton is taking over the role from Olivia Colman for the fifth season.

01:18

Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks won’t ‘influence’ development, Take-Two CEO says

01:16

Drake and 21 Savage sued after using fake Vogue cover to promote album

02:03

Justin Trudeau to appear on Canada’s Drag Race spinoff

00:33

Calls for The Crown to feature fiction disclaimer 'flattering', says Dominic West

02:29

Craziest moments from US midterm election night

00:41

Midterms 2022: What's happened in the Senate?

02:10

Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midterms

02:10

What is Cop27 and why does it matter?

10:48

The White Lotus & Blockbuster | Binge or Bin

02:39

Cop27: From world leaders to celebrities - who is attending the climate summit?

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

01:00

Glastonbury 2023 tickets sell out as festival says ‘demand far exceeded supply’

00:58

Moment thief violently attacks victim and steals watch after befriending him in bar

00:23

Gavin Williamson ‘gets off on intimidating those beneath him’, Keir Starmer says

00:22

Hot mic captures Labour’s Wes Streeting call Jeremy Corbyn ‘senile’ in Commons row

02:29

Craziest moments from US midterm election night

01:16

RNLI releases new rescue footage of pilots forced to ditch plane eight miles out to sea

00:25

Labour MP expects ‘landslide’ votes for Matt Hancock to eat crocodile anus on I’m a Celeb

00:47

Police swarm suspect after ‘throwing eggs at King Charles and Queen Consort’ during York visit

00:20

Rishi Sunak heckled during PMQs: ‘Bring the lettuce back’

02:29

Craziest moments from US midterm election night

01:55

Fetterman lost for words after winning Pennsylvania Senate race

02:08

Kathy Hochul thanks ‘bold’ New Yorkers after winning re-election

01:08

Aerial footage reveals long queues outside Phoenix polls as officials announce technical difficulties

00:41

Midterms 2022: What's happened in the Senate?

00:56

Moment train strikes police car parked on tracks with suspect inside

00:39

Kari Lake tells reporters she will be their ‘worst nightmare’ if elected in Arizona

00:32

‘I voted for that guy!’: John Fetterman and wife vote in Pennsylvania

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

11:51

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:45

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'? | Behind The Headlines

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

10:41

Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

05:47

The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground

07:02

The desperate road out of Ukraine | On The Ground

00:21

Moment Qatar World Cup ambassador describes homosexuality as ‘damage in the mind’

02:34

World Cup: Key things to know ahead of Qatar 2022

01:13

FSG ‘fully committed' to Liverpool amid claims club is up for sale

01:28

Rio Ferdinand: Social media platforms not willing to combat racism

00:48

Pep Guardiola says 2-1 win over Fulham is ‘the moment’ of Manchester City career so far

00:29

WWE: Logan Paul films POV footage as he jumps off top rope in Roman Reigns match

01:22

World Cup: Klopp ‘doesn’t like’ idea of players having to send political messages over Qatar

01:24

YouTube ‘Daredevil’ climbs onto Anfield roof and records whole stunt

01:25

Cop27: China to hold first press briefing as island nations demand climate compensation

01:03

UN secretary-general tells Cop27: ‘We are on a highway to climate hell’

01:24

Cop27: Rishi Sunak and James Cleverly arrive in Egypt

00:31

Cop27: World’s largest plastic waste pyramid unveiled ahead of climate summit

01:24

People in power 'do not prioritise' climate crisis, says Greta Thunberg

01:57

Concerns over shrinking salt lake in Romania after drought

01:12

Climate protesters interrupt Ted Cruz on The View

00:30

Great white shark captured in underwater footage after making 1,100-mile journey

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:08

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

04:57

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

01:08

Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club

01:03

Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress

00:47

Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it

01:46

Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch

00:50

Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte

01:02

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal

01:02

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up

01:13

Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss

10:48

The White Lotus & Blockbuster | Binge or Bin

03:26

The White Lotus has 'done it again' with 'fresh' second season

03:00

Blockbuster has ‘promise’ but feels ‘padded out’

12:34

The Watcher & Somewhere Boy | Binge or Bin

04:03

The Watcher is ‘soulless’ and ‘doesn’t care about satisfying viewers’

03:50

Lewis Gribbon gives ‘star-making’ performance in Somewhere Boy

11:14

Industry and This England | Binge or Bin

03:04

This England feels ‘way too soon’

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:44

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:33

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:43

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

28:36

Celebrity psychic Chris Riley shares what a reading could do for your relationship

01:25

Millennial Love’s Olivia Petter has psychic reading on her love life

46:06

Soma Sara on how sex education perpetuates rape culture and harmful myths about sex

01:31

How misogynistic uniform policies internalise victim blaming in school

01:59

Soma Sara on how to educate people on rape culture

43:51

Comedian Jack Barry on threesomes, lockdown sex, and why monogamy is outdated

01:11

Comedian Jack Barry on why ‘monogamy is outdated’

00:41

Comedy circuit ‘ripe for abuse’, says comedian Jack Barry

02:14

'Don't lick toads': National Park Service issues warning to visitors

01:05

Octopuses throw debris at each other during ‘underwater rows’ in hilarious footage

01:11

Oculus co-founder claims to have created VR headset that can kill people

00:31

Moment shark tries to steal diver's catch of fish

01:09

Facebook owner Meta to lay off thousands of employees

01:40

New ‘Lonely Bounty’ Christmas advert from Mars Wrigley pokes fun at festive tearjerkers

01:15

King Charles unveils statue of late Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster

01:16

‘Ain’t no hoarder’: Rapper Rick Ross shows off piles of clothes and shoes strewn across home

01:24

Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

