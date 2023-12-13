The moment Kate Middleton and Prince William first laid eyes on each other has been captured in the latest series of The Crown.

A preview clip shows a young Kate walking the runway in a sheer dress at a University of St Andrew’s charity fashion show, which was held in 2002.

The now-Princess of Wales is played by Meg Bellamy, 21, who spoke of the pressure of recreating a “key event” she remembers seeing in the news.

“It was a really liberating experience. And it was so great for the self-esteem,” the actor said.