Richard Lewis thanks Larry David and Curb Your Enthusiasm crew during last day on set

Watch as the late Richard Lewis pays tribute to Larry David and the Curb Your Enthusiasm crew on the final day of shooting.

The HBO series, which stars David as an exaggerated version of himself, is regarded as one of the best comedy series of the last two decades.

In behind-the-scenes footage shared following the Curb Your Enthusiasm finale, the late Lewis is seen thanking David and the crew for “being so sweet” to him.

The show wrapped in March 2023, 11 months before Lewis’s death in February 2024.

“Larry David has treated me like a god - all of you have. This is the greatest experience of my career and I love each and every one of you,” he says.