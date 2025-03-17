Awkward moment I'm A Celeb star asked about Danny Jones and Maura Higgins 'kiss'

I’m A Celebrity contestant Melvin Odoom was asked about his fellow campmates Danny Jones and Maura Higgins reported kiss, during an awkward moment on Good Morning Britain.

The McFly singer has issued a public apology to his wife following his kiss with the former Love Island star at the Brit Awards afterparty on 3 March.

Odoom was asked about the pair when he appeared on ITV’s GMB on Monday (17 March)

The Radio One DJ told Susanna Reid: “It’s not by business

“I got on with everyone and they were all really nice guys.”

The GMB presenter replied: “Let’s just back away from that.”