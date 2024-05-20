David Beckham has admitted he and his wife Victoria questioned how their marriage survived after watching their Netflix documentary.

The former England captain revealed they both became “emotional” watching the Beckham documentary.

The 49-year-old made the admission as he was interviewed on the SmartLess podcast, released today (20 May).

As the former Manchester United midfielder and Spice Girl approach their wedding anniversary in July, he said: "I don't know how we got through the last 27 years, but we did and we have an amazing family, amazing business and we're happy."