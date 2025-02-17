Watch David Tennant’s Bafta 2025 highlights as the Doctor Who star returned to host the star-studded ceremony for a second time.

The 53-year-old delighted the audience and viewers at home on Sunday (16 February) with his kilt-clad rendition of The Proclaimers “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)”, which featured appearances from James McAvoy, Anna Kendrick and Selena Gomez.

The actor also made fun of new US President Donald Trump, when he likened him to “Beetlejuice”.

Here, The Independent takes a look at Tennant’s highlights from the show.