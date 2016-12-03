Victoria and David Beckham celebrated his 50th birthday early with an epic dance routine at their lavish family party.

The couple, who went viral when they danced to the Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton hit Islands in the Stream, in the Netflix Beckham documentary, reenacted the moment on the eve of the former England captain’s birthday.

Posh Spice shared a clip of the dance to her Instagram account on Thursday (1 May).

Captioning the post, she described her husband as her “best friend, soul mate and dance partner for life”.