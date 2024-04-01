David and Victoria Beckham recreated their viral Islands in the Stream dance on a speedboat while celebrating Easter in Miami.

The Spice Girl donned some rabbit ears while she and her husband sang and rocked back and forth to the Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton hit, in an Instagram video posted on Sunday (31 March).

The couple went viral after dancing to the 1983 song at the end of their Netflix documentary, released last year.

The latest clip saw them sway and sing along in a video filmed by their daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham.