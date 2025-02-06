Davina McCall breaks down in tears recalling letters she wrote to children before her brain tumour operation.

The presenter spoke openly about undergoing brain surgery to remove a benign brain tumour, to her good friend Steven Bartlett on her Begin Again podcast on Wednesday (5 February).

The TV star revealed she wrote letters to her three children Holly, Tilly and Chester, whom she shares with her ex-husband Matthew Robinson.

The 57-year-old said: “I wrote letters of wishes to all the children and put those in my will. What I wanted to do was to try and find a way that they would all find a way through if I didn’t make it.”