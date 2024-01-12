Davina McCall reveals secret to The Masked Singer success

Davina McCall has revealed her secret to The Masked Singer success.

The TV presenter, who is a judge on the ITV entertainment show, has revealed how she works out which celebrity is hiding underneath the mask.

The 56-year-old is the judge to have the most correct guesses on the show when it comes to successfully finding out who is behind the mask.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning on Friday (12 January), she said: “Ignore the signs that are really obvious and go for the little tiny clues. I am always changing my guesses.”