Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:25
I’m a Celebrity’s Dean McCullough makes Wagatha Christie joke meeting Coleen Rooney for first time
I’m a Celebrity’s Dean McCullough made a “Wagatha Christie” joke upon meeting his fellow campmate Coleen Rooney for the first time.
The BBC Radio 1 DJ rushed to meet Coleen on the beach in Sunday night’s 2024 series opener.
As part of the first challenge - a race to get to camp - the celebrities had to pick a campmate to partner up with.
Dean's choice was to pick between Coleen or his Radio 1 colleague Melvin. Screaming Dean said: “Melvin, I’m so so sorry! Wagatha Christie you’re coming with me!”
Wagatha Christie is the name given to Coleen and Rebekah Vardy's £1.8 million court case, which culminated in 2022.
Up next
44:07
The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary
32:58
The full interview: William Hague in conversation with Geordie Greig
04:24
How a survivor became CEO of a domestic abuse charity
01:41
When Halle Berry wore the perfect dress for the perfect moment
06:10
Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide
06:10
TravelSmart’s guide to the Caribbean islands
04:42
Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25
05:33
City breaks that won’t break the bank
01:32
How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images
02:06
How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life
01:49
How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia
01:31
The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress
16:55
Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:41
I’m A Celeb: Danny Jones screams as snake slithers up his shorts
01:25
I’m a Celeb’s Dean makes Wagatha Christie joke to Coleen Rooney
01:27
Biden sends climate warning to Trump in historic Amazon speech
00:24
Passengers scream as plane hit by severe turbulence over Atlantic
00:47
Trump fist pumps UFC crowd as president-elect joined by Elon Musk
00:39
Jake Paul wears most expensive sporting outfit of all time
00:39
Watch: Mike Tyson makes ring walk for first fight in 19 years
00:24
Jake Paul praises Mike Tyson after YouTuber beats boxing legend
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:26
Watch: Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott leap into each other’s arms
00:57
Celine Dion gets sick of Titanic hit My Heart Will Go On in new video
01:57
Luke Grimes reveals extreme lie he told to stop Yellowstone spoilers
03:24