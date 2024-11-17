I’m a Celebrity’s Dean McCullough made a “Wagatha Christie” joke upon meeting his fellow campmate Coleen Rooney for the first time.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ rushed to meet Coleen on the beach in Sunday night’s 2024 series opener.

As part of the first challenge - a race to get to camp - the celebrities had to pick a campmate to partner up with.

Dean's choice was to pick between Coleen or his Radio 1 colleague Melvin. Screaming Dean said: “Melvin, I’m so so sorry! Wagatha Christie you’re coming with me!”

Wagatha Christie is the name given to Coleen and Rebekah Vardy's £1.8 million court case, which culminated in 2022.