Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies aged 67

Earth, Wind & Fire’s former drummer Fred White has died at the age of 67, his family has announced.

The musician began drumming at nine years old, and later shot to fame in the funk and soul group founded by his older brothers Maurice and Verdine.

The group have sold more than 90 million records across the globe.

“At home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous,” Verdine said in an Instagram post.

“He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie.”

Sign up for our newsletters.