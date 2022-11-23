Dr Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson dies aged 75

Dr Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson has died at the age of 75, his family have announced.

The musician was a key figure in the British punk movement, with his machine-gun guitar style and unique stage presence.

Johnson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2013 and initially given 10 months to live.

He died nine years later, on Monday, 21 November.

“Thank you for respecting Wilko’s family’s privacy at this very sad time, and thank you all for having been such a tremendous support throughout Wilko’s incredible life,” his family said.

