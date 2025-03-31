Denise Welch responds to viral rumours she has disappeared in hot air balloon crash

Denise Welch has mocked false rumors online claiming she was killed in a hot air balloon crash.

On Saturday (March 29), unsubstantiated reports circulated that the TV personality had “gone missing” in a hot air balloon.

“Devastating news about Denise Welch going missing in the hot air balloon…This is why you can’t take every day for granted,” one user wrote.

“Can’t believe I missed the news about Denise Welch flying away in a hot air balloon,” another added.

Welch responded by sharing a video of casting assistant Kristian Wall flying a paper hot air balloon with “Denise” written on it.

“So lucky are those who got a sighting of my journey,” she joked in the post.