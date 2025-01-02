This Morning’s Dermot O’Leary was nearly sick live on air as the presenter tried Nigella Lawson’s ultimate hangover cure.

The drink, which consists of Lea & Perrins, brandy, vinegar, Tabasco sauce, and a raw egg, is described by the celebrity chef as a “source of protein” and a “hair of the dog.”

The This Morning star was encouraged to down the drink by his co-star Alison Hammond during the show on New Year’s Eve.

Dermot asked: “Am I even allowed to drink that?” before proceeding to down the drink in one go.

“It’s horrible,” he claimed.

The presenter immediately drank some water afterwards.