Dick Van Dyke dances barefoot and jokes with Coldplay’s Chris Martin in a new behind-the-scenes music video.

The Mary Poppins actor, 98, stars in the band’s new single, All My Love, which is filmed at his beachside home in Miami.

The Hollywood legend and Coldplay frontman can be seen laughing and joking as they practice performing the song together.

In an interview on the US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Martin revealed that he and Van Dyke are neighbours in California, and that they had been friends for years.