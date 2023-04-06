The Mandalorian: Lizzo and Jack Black make surprise appearance in latest episode

Lizzo and Jack Black have made cameos in a new episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+.

In “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire”, released on Wednesday (5 April), the singer and the actor play an eccentric couple - “The Duchess” and her partner “Captain Bombardier” respectively.

The characters meet Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Grogu and Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) on their travels.

Lizzo has previously expressed her love for “Baby Yoda” in the past, dressing up as the beloved character for Halloween in 2021.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.