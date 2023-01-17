The Mandalorian: Din Djarin and Grogu to face new enemies in third season

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu are back together again for series three of The Mandalorian.

In the latest instalment, the title character, “will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together,” according to the logline.

The pair will prepare to make the trip to Mandalore where Djarin will attempt to clear his name and make amends for his “transgressions.”

The third season will debut on Disney Plus on 1 March.

