The first trailer for the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series has been released and sees original stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie reprise their roles.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows an adult Justin Russo (Henrie), who has chosen to lead a normal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo.

But when Justin’s sister Alex (Gomez) brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realises he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the “future of the Wizard World”.

Gomez recently told Variety that returning to the set of the wizarding series felt like she was “home again”.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premieres on 29 October on the Disney Channel.