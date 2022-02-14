The first full trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiered during Sunday’s Super Bowl and many fans believe teases a very exciting crossover.

In the teaser, Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch), struggles to deal with the ramifications of his spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home that resulted in the multiverse being opened up.

Midway through the trailer, a voice that sounds like Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart), creator of the X-Men, speaks to Strange.

The tease sent fans into a frenzy online, with many believing the X-Men will finally join the MCU.

Sign up to our newsletters.