Legendary actor Bernard Cribbins attended the first read-through of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials mere weeks before his passing.

In a video released on the Doctor Who social media accounts, Cribbins can be seen greeting other stars including David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

The Goodnight Mister Tom actor died only 85 days after this read-through in Cardiff at the age of 93.

Cribbins, whose career spanned more than seven decades, starred as Wilfred Mott (Wilf) in the popular BBC sci-fi programme.

Wilf is the grandfather of Donna Noble, who is played by comedian and actress Ms Tate.