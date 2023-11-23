Daleks invade BBC Breakfast studio on 60th anniversary of Doctor Who

Daleks invaded the BBC Breakfast studio on Thursday morning (23 November) to mark the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who.

The iconic sci-fi series is returning to screens on Saturday, with fan favourite David Tennant reprising his role as the Doctor.

BBC hosts Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt were joined in the studio by three Daleks as they celebrated the impressive anniversary milestone.

The pair looked stunned as the mutants rolled into the studio, demanding to know where the Doctor was before introducing the news and weather.