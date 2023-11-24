It’s been 60 years since Dr Who first premiered on BBC One, and to mark the occasion, a few familiar faces are returning to the TARDIS.

Join Independent TV’s Isobel Lewis and Jacob Stolworthy as they discuss the diamond anniversary of the seminal sci-fi show, David Tennant’s return, and whether bringing back the old fan favourite is enough to save the show, or if it’s just feeding into nostalgic obsession.