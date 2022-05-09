Ncuti Gatwa reacted to being cast as Doctor Who on the red carpet at Sunday's Bafta TV Awards in London.

It was announced over the weekend that the Sex Education star has landed the lead role as television's most famous Time Lord and will become the 14th Doctor on the popular BBC programme.

“It's an incredibly iconic role and an incredibly iconic show and I just hope I do it justice,” Gatwa said.

He also revealed he was cast in the role in February and has been keeping it a secret since.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.