Moment Ncuti Gatwa makes Doctor Who debut in shock regeneration twist

Ncuti Gatwa made his debut as Doctor Who on Saturday night (9 December) in a twist that few were expecting.

During the episode titled “The Giggle”, Gatwa is introduced as the new Doctor in what was expected to be David Tennant’s last appearance.

In previous years, when the Doctor transforms into their new form, the previous actor is killed off.

However, Tennant underwent a “bi-regeneration”.

Rather than the one Doctor transforming into a different character and allowing a new actor to take up the role, the Tennant incarnation of the Doctor was split into two different entities.

Tennant’s Doctor will remain alive and the new series will follow Gatwa on his adventures.