Kennel Club celebrates 150th anniversary with exhibition dedicated to dogs

The Kennel Club is marking its 150th anniversary with an immersive exhibition dedicated to the evolution of the bond between dogs and owners.

A collection of unique and rare artworks is being gone on display at the organisation’s art gallery in Mayfair, London.

The Kennel Club was founded on 4 April 1873 by Conservative MP Sewallis Evelyn Shirley and 12 other members.

It is now one of the largest organisations in the UK devoted to dog health, welfare and training.

The exhibition is open at The Kennel Club Art Gallery on Clarges Street from 4 April to 19 January 2024.

Sign up for our newsletters.