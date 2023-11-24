Dolly Parton donned a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit as she performed the NFL Thanksgiving halftime show.

Fresh off the release of her new album Rockstar, the country icon took centre stage at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Parton, 77, kicked off the show with her beloved song “Jolene” and later transitioned to another classic, “9 to 5”.

She also performed her cover of Queen’s hit “We Are the Champions” - which features on her new album.

The Cowboys won their Thanksgiving game against the Washington Commanders 45-10.