From The Hunger Games’ formidable villain to M*A*S*H’s brilliant surgeon, The Independent has compiled some of Donald Sutherland’s best performances.

The Canadian actor’s death at the age of 88 following “a long illness”, was announced by his agent CAA on Thursday (20 June).

Sutherland won a Golden Globe for the television movie Path To War and another gong along with an Emmy Award for the mini-series Citizen X.

In 2017 he received an Academy Honorary Award for his acting.

Sutherland’s most recent roles included The Hunger Games film franchise as dictator president Coriolanus Snow, and as a judge in the 2023 TV show Lawmen: Bass Reeves.