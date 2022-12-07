The Daily Show host Trevor Noah laid into Donald Trump following the news that the Trump Organization had been found guilty of tax fraud.

The former president's company was convicted on Tuesday, 6 December, of helping its top executives dodge taxes on off-the-books benefits such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars.

Neither Mr Trump nor his family members were on trial.

Noah joked that Trump would be "going to prison," not as an inmate, but to visit "the lower-ranking" people "who did this without his knowledge or his permission."

