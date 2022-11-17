The Simpsons predicts Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential run in 2015 clip

A a mini-episode ofThe Simpsons foreshadowed Donald Trump’s announcement that he was to run for president in 2024.

The former president launched a new campaign on 15 November, despite losing the last election to Joe Biden.

In the 2015 short called “Trumptastic Voyage”, filmed before Trump was elected for his first term, Homer has a “close encounter” with his hairpiece.

As he floats through strands of hair, a sign saying “Trump 2024” can be seen.

The Simpsons has previously correctly predicted several moments in history.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.