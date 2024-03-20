Eminem, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg reunite with Dr Dre in Los Angeles

Hip-hop mogul Dr Dre has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – with Eminem, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg among the stars celebrating him.

Dr Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, was a key figure in the early 1990s West Coast hip-hop scene, rising to fame in the late 1980s as part of seminal gangster rap group NWA.

Dr Dre said he was “incredibly grateful” for the support from fans over the years.

“Most of us have grown up together and at nearly 60 years old, you’re still rocking with me and I appreciate that,” he said.

“Which is really good because I’m nowhere near done, you better believe there’s a lot more coming.”