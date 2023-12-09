Dr Who makes snide dig at government in final 60th anniversary special

Dr Who said the government was ‘going mad’ in the final 60th anniversary special on Saturday, 9 December.

‘The Giggle’ completed the trio of episodes, where the Doctor, played by David Tennant, discovered the return of a terrifying toymaker whose puppet was driving the human race insane.

“Everyone’s going mad,” the Doctor said.

“So is the government,” replied Jemma Redgrave.

Following a clip of a government official exclaiming, “What do I care? Why should I care about you?” Donna Noble, played by Catherine Tate, said: “No change there, then.”