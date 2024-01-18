Gary Neville hands lifeline to Dragons’ Den contestant who gets no investors

Gary Neville, who was a guest Dragon on the show, handed a lifeline to a Dragons’ Den contestant who got no investors, and despite Neville refusing to invest himself.

Budding entreprenuer Billy Childs, who formerly played at Tranmere Rovers, attempted to the Dragons to invest in his company BC Boots, who sell match worn & player issued football boots.

While he didn’t receive any investment, former footballer Neville told him to see him over an opportunity.

Neville mentioned a lot of older footballers from the 70s and 80s sell collections of their memorabilia, and added “I think they would love to sell their memorabilia collection through you.”