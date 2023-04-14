Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star found safe after being reported ‘missing and endangered’

Police have confirmed that Drake Bell has been found safe and well, following earlier reports that he had gone missing.

Daytona Beach Police Department issued an appeal after the Drake and Josh star was last seen near a school on Wednesday (12 April), and considered him to be ‘endangered’.

The star had faced a turbulent few years prior to the incident.

“You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?”, Bell later tweeted of what happened, confirming he was fine.

Sign up for our newsletters.