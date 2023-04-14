Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:23
Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star found safe after being reported ‘missing and endangered’
Police have confirmed that Drake Bell has been found safe and well, following earlier reports that he had gone missing.
Daytona Beach Police Department issued an appeal after the Drake and Josh star was last seen near a school on Wednesday (12 April), and considered him to be ‘endangered’.
The star had faced a turbulent few years prior to the incident.
“You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?”, Bell later tweeted of what happened, confirming he was fine.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:19
Watch: Rishi Sunak says ‘100 per cent’ of women do not have a penis
07:25
Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
10:28
Billie Marten performs songs from new album Drop Cherries in Music Box
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
40:32
The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary
07:25
Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions
11:26
What help is available for the cost of living crisis?
06:17
Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions
06:36
How bad is TikTok? | You Ask The Questions
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
03:21
What is Hydration? | Decomplicated
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
10:28
Billie Marten performs songs from new album Drop Cherries in Music Box
11:15
Che Lingo performs tracks from his new album ‘Coming Up For Air’
09:57
Irish artist Nell Mescal performs new single ‘In My Head’
12:21
Watch US multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird’s Music Box session
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
01:19
Watch: Rishi Sunak says ‘100 per cent’ of women do not have a penis
01:23
Drake Bell found safe after being reported ‘missing and endangered’
00:41
Merrick Garland says Jack Teixeira was arrested ‘without incident’
02:27
Mother of Louisville mass shooter calls 911
00:25
Micah Richards reveals ‘worst decision’ made with Premier League club
00:59
Jon Rahm dedicates Masters win to Seve Ballesteros
00:30
Arsenal’s Arteta praises Liverpool as ‘exceptional’ after 2-2 draw
00:32
‘Right decision’ to sign players with English experience, Arteta says
00:39
Lightning strikes One World Trade Center tower during storm
01:02
Football field ripped apart after tornado devastates Arkansas
00:58
At least four dead and dozens injured after tornadoes hit midwest
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
01:29
Mary Quant: Iconic British fashion designer dies aged 93
00:47
Crowned portrait of King to feature on coins for first time
00:36
Couple transform decades-old kitchen for less than £300
01:25
Jamie Foxx recovering in hospital after facing ‘medical complication’
03:21
What is Hydration? | Decomplicated
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09