Drake postpones concert to attend funeral of Migos rapper Takeoff

Drake has announced that he is postponing a New York concert to allow him to attend Takeoff’s funeral.

The Migos rapper died aged 28 after being fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

It was confirmed that his funeral will take place in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, 11 November.

Upon hearing the details, Drake took to Instagram to announce his decision to fans.

His concert that was scheduled for the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Friday is postponed to 6 December, with a second date also added the following day.

