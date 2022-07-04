Drake joins Backstreet Boys on stage for ‘I Want It That Way’ in Toronto

Drake joined the Backstreet Boys for a surprise performance of the famous tune “I Want It That Way” in Toronto on Saturday night.

The group welcomed their “sixth member” on stage for an unexpected rendition of the 1999 song, which also featured one line of Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home”.

Backstreet Boys even let the rapper close out the performance, lowering their mics to let Drake sing the final line by himself.

The crowd could be heard going crazy throughout the unexpected performance.

