Anne Heche had “inactive traces” of cocaine and other drugs in her system at the time when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a Los Angeles home in August, causing a fire which would then kill her, coroners have ruled.

The actor, 53, was declared brain dead a week after the crash.

Coroners also found traces of fentanyl and cannabis in Heche’s system.

The former was given to Heche in hospital, while the latter was “consistent with prior use” but not at the time of the crash.

Sign up for our newsletters.