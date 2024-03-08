Dua Lipa surprises Year 6 class on return to old primary school

Dua Lipa returned to her old primary school to surprise Year 6 students and audition for a role in her old play.

The music superstar stepped back into the classroom alongside BBC Radio 1 breakfast host Greg James.

During the visit, Dua explained that she was passed over for the lead in her school play back in the day.

Her old teacher, Rob, then showed a clip of her in “the part she didn’t want” and invited her to audition for the lead role once again.

Year 6 students also put their acting skills to the test, before Dua walked in to surprise them.