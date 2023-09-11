Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor has said he was “visited by an angel” following his battle against stage four prostate cancer.

The 62-year-old, who was diagnosed in 2018, said he was told to prepare for end-of-life care, but hs since undergone two rounds of new treatment and is now back singing and dancing again.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorriane on Monday, Taylor said: “I’m doing great. I’ve had two rounds of treatment I’m like from the walking dead to the singing and dancing.

“After missing the biggest night of my life, the rock and roll hall of fame, an angel came to me clearly.”