11-year-old Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson watches father wrestle in resurfaced clip

An 11-year-old Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson watches his father Rocky Johnson wrestle in this resurfaced clip.

The footage, which aired on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), shows The Rock watching his father fight in the ring, before his own rise to fame in the sport.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Johnson, now 51, also became a famous Hollywood star and is one of the highest-paid actors.

Johnson’s films include The Mummy Returns, The Scorpion King, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.